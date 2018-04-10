Place a Complaint

The Board investigates complaints against physicians, physician assistants, acupuncturists, surgical assistants, respiratory care practitioners, medical radiologic technologists, medical physicists, and perfusionists.

If you wish to complain to the Board, please do so in writing. Provide full name and practice address of practitioner. Also, provide dates and details of any incident, being as specific as possible. If your complaint is within the Board's jurisdiction, it will be assigned for proper study. Complainants are advised of an investigation status approximately every 90 days until final action is taken.

To place a complaint:

Submit your complaint electronically via the Online Complaint Form, or print the COMPLAINT FORM (.PDF) and mail it in, or call the Complaint Hotline 1-800-201-9353 and follow the automated prompts to request a complaint form.

Some patients' complaints do not fall within the Board's jurisdiction and should be directed to the local medical or osteopathic society. Complaints against other health care providers (nurses, dentists, pharmacists) or hospitals should be forwarded to the appropriate state licensing authorities. It is important to understand that the legislature has defined only certain events as violations. While the Board cannot investigate any complaint that is not within its jurisdiction, all complaints received are read and evaluated.

